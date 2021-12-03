Afghan wing of IS threatens Central Asian nations - Russian deputy envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, December 3. /TASS/. The Afghan wing of the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia) is one of the key destabilizing factors in Afghanistan, which also poses a threat to Central Asian countries, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said, addressing a UN Security Council meeting.

He emphasized the importance of the effective implementation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions on sanctions against the IS and Al-Qaeda terrorist groups (both outlawed in Russia). "The Afghan wing of ISIL (the former name of the Islamic State group - TASS) remains one of the key destabilizing factors in the country," Polyansky pointed out. "There is an additional threat in its increasing ideological, propaganda and recruiting activities, which involve the effective use of information and communication technologies," Russia’s deputy envoy noted. "We view the group’s presence in the country as a threat to the neighboring Central Asian nations. A rise in the number of terrorist attacks involving suicide bombers makes it clear that the group does not lack manpower," he added.

Polyansky highlighted the need to focus on the issue of blacklisted foreign terrorist militants "in order to prevent their criminal activities.".