Top Russian prosecutor: Foreign schemes set sights on destabilizing Russia, Belarus

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. During a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov put the spotlight on attempts to destabilize the situation in both countries, in addition to the intensification of terrorist groups, which are a cause of special mutual concern.

"Attempts to destabilize the situation in Russia and Belarus from the outside are of particular mutual concern nowadays. Undoubtedly, among other things, through the intensification of extremist and terrorist groups," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying. According to the prosecutor general, these challenges acquired a special significance in light of the situation in Afghanistan. "We need to adjust security issues throughout the CIS," he emphasized.

The prosecutor general noted that common tasks were being implemented, among other things, thanks to the united panel of the Prosecutor General’s offices of Russia and Belarus created within the framework of the Union State. "There we discuss various issues of protecting business, and fighting cybercrime and illicit drug trafficking," he said. The official stressed that both countries’ agencies would focus their attention on the issues of observing the rights and freedoms of vulnerable social groups, protecting the environment, fighting corruption, and combating domestic violence and crimes against children.

The top prosecutor thanked the Belarusian president for the opportunity to meet. "Such relations that we have nowadays with [our] Belarusian colleagues, the Russian Office of the Prosecutor General does not have with any other office of the Prosecutor General worldwide. Annually, we touch base with the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Belarus, taking into account the international and regional agenda, shaping the priority directions of our work for the near future," he stated.