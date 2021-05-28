No topic off-limits at Russia-US summit in Geneva — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, May 28. /TASS/. The Russian side is open to discuss any topic with the United States at a summit in Geneva but insists discussions be based on facts, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Friday.

"No topic is taboo. But we will not discuss any highly likely allegations or assumptions or the ones of the there-could-be-no-other-explanation style. Give us facts, lay them down on the table, and we will discuss them," he said when asked whether Moscow would insist on Protasevich’s release.

Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, will meet in Geneva on June 16. It will be the first Russian-US summit after Putin’s meeting with 45th US President Donald Trump in July 2018.