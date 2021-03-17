Nebenzia calls on UN diplomats to remain unbiased in judgements about Crimea

UNITED NATIONS, March 18. /TASS/. Russia has drawn the attention of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to the fact that the world organization’s staff should remain unbiased in their statements about Crimea, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday at the Security Council Arria Formula meeting held as a video conference.

"Even the UN representative, Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ms.Ilze Brands Kehris, allowed herself to rely in her statement on one-sided information from biased sources. We stress the unacceptability for the UN Secretariat staff to make judgment on compliance by UN Member States with the norms of international law, including humanitarian law - the status of UN Staff should at all times remain unbiased. We call on the Secretary-General to draw necessary conclusions from the above-mentioned fact not to allow further deterioration of the UN authority.

On March 12, Estonia called an informal meeting on Crimea held in the format of an Arria-Formula meeting at the UN Security Council. Delegates from European nations and Ukraine accused Russia of human rights violation in the peninsula. Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky refuted those allegations, pointing out that for an impartial picture of life in Crimea, it was necessary to listen to its residents.

After a government coup in Ukraine in February 2014 the authorities of Crimea and Sevastopol made a decision to hold a referendum on reunification with Russia. In the voting held on March 16 more than 80% of those eligible to cast their ballots took part. The unification with Russia was supported by 96.7% and 95.6% in Crimea and Sevastopol respectively. On March 18, the Russian president signed a treaty on the accession of the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol to the Russian Federation. On March 21, the treaty was ratified by the Federal Assembly. Kiev refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.