Firefighters prevent fire from spreading near airfield in Kursk — governor

KURSK, December 6. /TASS/. Firefighters have prevented flames from spreading at the site of Tuesday's fire caused by a drone attack near an airfield in Kursk. More than 200 people and about 50 units of equipment are working at the scene, the region's governor Roman Starovoit said.

"I took part in a meeting of the operational headquarters at the airfield, where firefighters continue to fight the fire. Thanks to the prompt and coordinated actions of all agencies, the fire was prevented from spreading. Emergency units of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the Kursk Region, the region’s rescue and firefighting services, the Russian Defense Ministry - a total of more than 200 people and about 50 units of equipment - are currently working at the incident site," Starovoit wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the head of the region noted that the Moscow railroad authorities were assisting in putting out the fire at the airfield. Three fire trains were sent to the site, each equipped with two 120-ton tanks of water and more than 5 foaming agents.

"Ecospas experts have arrived on the scene. Now the fire fighting is being carried out within the embankment," Starovoit added.

An oil tanker caught fire on Tuesday as a result of a drone attack near an airfield in Kursk. No one was injured as a result of the incident.