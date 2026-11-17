MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Electricity consumption in Russia has declined by 0.8% since the beginning of 2026 in annual terms, CEO of the System Operator company Fyodor Opadchy told reporters.

"Currently, the figure stands at minus 0.8%," he said, adding that this indicator covers all of Russia, including Donbass and Novorossiya.

At the same time, the System Operator maintained its power consumption forecast for the current year, projecting a 0.5% drop due to warm weather.

"For the full year, we have kept the figure at 0.5% so far because, as you can see, it is actually warm right now. We are currently using minus 0.5% for our further forecasts," the chief executive said.

The forecast may be revised later if the weather changes and cold spells come, Opadchy added.