SHENZHEN, November 17. /TASS/. Many economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) view Russia as a key partner and are deeply interested in it. Kirill Dmitriev, Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said in an interview with Vesti.

"We see that many APEC economies are highly interested in Russia and view Russia as one of their key partners. Many of those that left Russia are suffering from having lost such large markets," he said.

Companies will try to return to the Russian market but many niches have already been filled, for example, by Chinese and other Asian partners, Dmitriev noted. "Therefore, it will become increasingly difficult for global players to return to the Russian market, which is interesting, promising, and extremely attractive," the RDIF head added.