MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The Russian energy system and all the key energy companies are ready to go through winter peaks, the press service of the Russian Energy Ministry told reporters.

"Russia's power system is ready to pass through peak winter loads; all backbone companies are meeting key readiness indicators. The stable operation of the power grid and reliable energy supply to consumers are under the constant supervision of the Russian Ministry of Energy," Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said.

Energy companies that have not confirmed their readiness will continue working to address deficiencies in accordance with targeted plans of compensatory measures aimed at minimizing the risk of emergencies, the ministry stressed.

More than 23,000 emergency response and recovery teams have been prepared to respond promptly to outages, the Energy Ministry noted.