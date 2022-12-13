Turkish side spurns patrol duties in Syria again under pretext of bad weather

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The Turkish side has again refused from taking part in a joint patrolling mission with the Russian military in Syria under the pretext of bad weather, Oleg Yegorov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"The Turkish side has again refused to take part in a joint patrolling mission under the pretext of unfavorable weather conditions," he said.

A joint patrolling mission was not held on December 5, when Turkey refused to take part, also under the pretext of bad weather.

Yegorov also said that five shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone: three in the Idlib governorate, one in the Latakia governorate, and one in the Hama governorate.

According to Yegorov, one Syrian soldier was wounded as a result of fire from the terrorists’ positions in Mantaf at the government army position near the settlement of Rwayha.