Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, Trump not to hold bilateral meeting in Vietnam — media

World
November 10, 9:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Bloomberg reports the meeting won’t take place due to Trump’s busy schedule

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t hold an official bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam’s Da Nang, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

According to the US diplomat, the meeting won’t take place due to Trump’s busy schedule.

Read also

Kremlin aide comments on Putin-Trump meeting in Vietnam

Kremlin points to high possibility of Putin-Trump meeting at APEC summit

Kremlin says Trump’s call for cooperation on North Korea in line with Russia’s stance

Putin, Trump likely to discuss North Korea issue at APEC summit — Kremlin

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: India's Russian submarine leak and Russia-US ties 'beyond repair'
2
Russia unveils official match ball of 2018 FIFA World Cup; Messi ‘gives it a try’
3
Putin arrives in Da Nang, Vietnam, to take part in APEC summit
4
Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov returns home after long Pacific voyage
5
Russia does not view situation in Afghanistan through lens of rivalry with US — NATO envoy
6
Putin, Trump not to hold bilateral meeting in Vietnam — media
7
Siemens mulls supplying turbines to Russia's energy facilities
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама