Kremlin says Trump’s call for cooperation on North Korea in line with Russia’s stance

CHELYABINSK, November 9. /TASS/. Remarks by US President Donald Trump about the need for joint actions to tackle the North Korean problem are in line with the stance of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the US leader’s statement concerning the need to help Russia solve this problem.

"President Putin has repeatedly pointed to the need for close cooperation of all parties concerned in the interests of resolving the North Korean crisis. In this regard, the call for cooperation and interaction to solve this problem voiced by the US president is at least in line with the consistent and well-known stance of our president," Peskov said.

The current situation on the Korean Peninsula remains extremely strained as Pyongyang pushes ahead with its missile and nuclear program.

In July, North Korea carried out two ballistic missile tests. Another missile launch followed on August 29, and on September 3 it declared it had carried out a successful test of a hydrogen bomb which can be used as an intercontinental missile warhead. In light of this, the UN Security Council tightened international sanctions against North Korea. Washington and Tokyo believe that to solve the North Korean problem the world community needs to step up pressure on Pyongyang. In addition to that, the US stressed it was considering all options, including the military one.