Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin points to high possibility of Putin-Trump meeting at APEC summit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 08, 13:04 UTC+3

The APEC summit willkick off in Vietnam’s Da Nang on November, 10

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. There is a high possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The possibility is high," he said.

Read also

Putin ready for meeting with Trump — Russian top diplomat

Peskov added that the two leaders already had "a heavy schedule of bilateral meetings," which was the reason why it was yet unclear if their conversation could take place.

"Many bilateral meetings have been agreed on in advance, besides, there will also be the summit events. So in this case, the relevant agencies are trying to figure out the most appropriate time and format," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

As for the Russian president’s address to the APEC summit, Peskov stressed that "the program of plenary meetings includes addresses by all the leaders, they all will have a chance to speak, particularly the Russian president."

The APEC summit will be held in Vietnam’s Da Nang on November 10-11.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine’s severing of diplomatic relations with Russia to harm both peoples — Kremlin
2
Russia, Thailand sign delivery contract on Mi-17V-5 multirole helicopters
3
Russia announces breakthrough in furnishing army with long-range precision weapons
4
Russian troops receive 16 regiment sets of S-400 air defense missile systems over 5 years
5
Top brass elaborates on Russian military's 'one target, one bomb' principle in Syria
6
Brent oil prices may rise even more on news from Saudi Arabia, experts forecast
7
Argentine football star Messi arrives in Moscow for friendly match with Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама