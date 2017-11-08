Kremlin points to high possibility of Putin-Trump meeting at APEC summit

'Red tourism' boosts flow of Chinese visitors to Novosibirsk RegionSociety & Culture November 08, 13:48
MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. There is a high possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
The possibility is high," he said.
Peskov added that the two leaders already had "a heavy schedule of bilateral meetings," which was the reason why it was yet unclear if their conversation could take place.
"Many bilateral meetings have been agreed on in advance, besides, there will also be the summit events. So in this case, the relevant agencies are trying to figure out the most appropriate time and format," the Russian presidential spokesman said.
As for the Russian president’s address to the APEC summit, Peskov stressed that "the program of plenary meetings includes addresses by all the leaders, they all will have a chance to speak, particularly the Russian president."
The APEC summit will be held in Vietnam’s Da Nang on November 10-11.