Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin aide comments on Putin-Trump meeting in Vietnam

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 08, 16:36 UTC+3

The Russian and US presidents may discuss the situation in Syria and bilateral relations at a meeting in Vietnam

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will be able to discuss the situation in Syria and on the Korean Peninsula and bilateral relations at a meeting in Vietnam on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

"[The two leaders] have a lot to discuss [at this meeting], including major international issues ranging from Syria to North Korea and so on," Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters. "There are many bilateral problems, bilateral relations have reached a low point."

Read also

Putin ready for meeting with Trump — Russian top diplomat

According to Ushakov, Moscow and Washington have not reached an agreement on the timeframe for the two president’s meeting yet. "We are ready for a separate substantive bilateral meeting whose possibility has been discussed on numerous occasions," Ushakov said. "However, the timeframe for such a meeting has not been agreed on yet."

He noted that the two leaders will take part in the summit, and "it is logical that they can meet and discuss certain issues."

Vladimir Putin will hold separate bilateral meetings with the leaders of China, Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting on November 10. "There are plans to hold several bilateral meetings [on the sidelines of the APEC leaders’ summit on November 10 between Russian President Vladimir Putin and] Vietnam’s President [Tran Dai Quang,] China’s President Xi Jinping, [Japan’s] Prime Minister [Shinzo] Abe and the Philippines’ President [Rodrigo] Duterte," he said. 

He said that Putin regularly meets with the Chinese leader, adding that this time the meeting "will be all the more interesting because Xi Jinping will meet with [US President Donald] Trump today or tomorrow, and the assessments of these negotiations will be very useful to us, of course."

The Kremlin representative reported that Putin and Abe will share opinions on the current issues of Russian-Japanese cooperation and international issues, including cooperation between the two countries in the APEC and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, during their meeting.

As for the meeting between the Russian and Vietnamese presidents, Ushakov noted, in particular, that a joint statement on cooperation and provision of international information security will be taken after it.

The Kremlin official noted that Putin and Duterte are expected to discuss bolstering cooperation in the trade and economic sphere. The leaders will also touch upon current issues on the regional agenda, particularly within the framework of the Philippines’ chairmanship in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia starts development of Borei-B nuclear-powered submarines
2
Argentine football star Messi arrives in Moscow for friendly match with Russia
3
Russian heavyweight boxer Povetkin to pay World Boxing Council $250,000 fine
4
Russia-Ukraine diplomatic break would be most catastrophic move — speaker
5
Russia, Thailand sign delivery contract on Mi-17V-5 multirole helicopters
6
Firebrand Russian MP slams Trump as 'not fit' to be US president
7
Scientific team unlocks secret to supercaps’ vast capacity as ‘the battery of the future’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама