Putin ready for meeting with Trump — Lavrov

DA NANG/Vietnam/, November 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared for holding a meeting with his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and their schedules are being coordinated, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We hear Donald Trump’s statements that he plans to hold this meeting with President Putin, and President Putin is ready for this. The Americans know about this," Lavrov said.

"The protocol services are in contact, and when the leaders’ schedules are finally clear, you will be told about this," he said.