Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Putin ready for meeting with Trump — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 08, 7:29 UTC+3

"The protocol services are in contact, and when the leaders’ schedules are finally clear, you will be told about this," the Russian foreign minister said

Read also
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump

Putin, Trump likely to discuss North Korea issue at APEC summit — Kremlin

DA NANG/Vietnam/, November 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared for holding a meeting with his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and their schedules are being coordinated, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We hear Donald Trump’s statements that he plans to hold this meeting with President Putin, and President Putin is ready for this. The Americans know about this," Lavrov said.

"The protocol services are in contact, and when the leaders’ schedules are finally clear, you will be told about this," he said.

Persons
Donald Trump Sergey Lavrov Vladimir Putin
