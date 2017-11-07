Back to Main page
Putin, Trump likely to discuss North Korea issue at APEC summit — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 07, 13:43 UTC+3

Details of the meeting between Putin and Trump are still under consideration, according to the Kremlin spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump are likely to discuss pressing global problems, including the North Korea issue, on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is clear that they [the Russian and US presidents] will exchange views on the most pressing issues, which include the situation on the Korean Peninsula," he said. At the same time, the Russian presidential spokesman declined to comment on the situation surrounding North Korea. "Let us wait until our heads of state hold contacts," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Putin and Trump will definitely hold a conversation during the APEC summit on November 10-11, but the details of their meeting have not been determined yet.

"Details are still under consideration, but both presidents will be in Da Nang, so they will definitely have a possibility to hold a conversation one way or another," Peskov noted.

Korean Peninsula situation

The situation on the Korean Peninsula remains tense as Pyongyang continues to develop its nuclear and missile programs, while Seoul and Washington hold joint military drills.

In July, North Korea conducted two ballistic missile tests, which provoked a sharp response from the United States, Japan and South Korea. On August 29 and September 15, North Korea fired ballistic missiles, which flew over Japan’s Hokkaido Island and plunged into the Pacific Ocean. On September 3, Pyongyang announced a successful nuclear test.

Trump is currently on a trip to the regional countries, he has already held talks with the Japanese and South Korean leadership, discussing the North Korea issue.

