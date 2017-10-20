Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Washington will have to put up with North Korea's nuclear status — Pyongyang

World
October 20, 15:21 UTC+3

The North Korean top diplomat stressed Pyongyang has no intention of using nuclear weapons if there is no threat to the country's security

Pyongyang, North Korea

© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Pyongyang has no intention to hold talks on nuclear weapons, so Washington will have to put up with the DPRK’s nuclear status, Chief of the North Korean Foreign Ministry’s North American Department Choe Son Hui said addressing the Moscow Conference on Non-Proliferation.

"Our leader Kim Jong Un has explained our stance: we will coerce the Americans to peace and respond to fire with fire. We have nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, but we will not use them if there is no threat," Choe said.

Trump vows to 'totally destroy North Korea' if threatened

"By now we have practically come close to a final balance with the United States. Our ultimate goal is to achieve a balance with the United States to ensure it does not dare to speak about any military actions against the DPRK," she stated.

At the same tome, Pyongyang has no intention of using nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles when there is no imminent threat to it: 

"Our weapons are meant for protecting our motherland from the permanent US nuclear threat", the diplomat assured. 

Situation on the Korean Peninsula
