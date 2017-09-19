Back to Main page
Trump vows to 'totally destroy North Korea' if threatened

World
September 19, 17:50 UTC+3

Donald Trump stresses that if the United States is threatened 'we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea'

© REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

UNITED NATIONS, September 19. /TASS/. The United States, if faced with a threat to itself or to any of its allies would have to totally destroy North Korea, US President Donald Trump said in the general political debate at the UN General Assembly session on Tuesday.

If the United States "is forced to defend itself and its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea," he said.

Trump thanked Russia and China for supporting the latest UN sanctions against Pyongyang and called for stepping up efforts along these lines.

