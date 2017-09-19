Back to Main page
China unwilling to accept threats of using force as means to resolve North Korea issue

World
September 19, 11:41 UTC+3 BEIJING

Political dialogue is the only way to resolve the current issues, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, September 19. /TASS/. China would not accept any threats and hints concerning the use of force in order to resolve the Korean Peninsula issue, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"As for plans to use force that have been voiced recently, I would like to reiterate that any verbal of physical actions that could be considered as a military threat cannot positively affect dialogue on the Korean Peninsula ussie. On the contrary, they only accelerate tensions," the Chinese diplomat said.

According to Lu Kang, China seeks the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, speaking out in favor of peace and stability in the region. "We believe that political dialogue is the only way to resolve the current issues. China is hopeful that the interested parties will manage to find a balanced solution to this issue," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

The White House said earlier that US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had held a telephone talks discussing the North Korea situation, and agreed to keep up pressure on Pyongyang.

On Sunday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in an interview with CNN that "if North Korea keeps on with this reckless behavior, if the United States has to defend itself or defend its allies in any way, North Korea will be destroyed."

On September 15, North Korea fired another ballistic missile, which flew over Japan’s Hokkaido Island and plunged into the Pacific Ocean about 2,200 kilometers east of Cape Erimo. Since 1998, it is the sixth North Korean missile to fly over Japan. According to the US and South Korean military, the missile was launched from the Pyongyang area. The missile flew about 3,700 kilometers reaching an altitude of 770 kilometers.

The missile launch came a few days after the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution tightening sanctions against Pyongyang following the country’s six nuclear test.

