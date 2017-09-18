Russia, China stand for diplomatic settlement in Syria, North Korea

Lithuania’s allegation about violation of its airspace are politicized - Russian MODMilitary & Defense September 18, 22:21
Russian Defense Ministry denies Lithuania’s claims about violation of its airspaceMilitary & Defense September 18, 21:55
Russian diplomat comments on declaration on UN reformRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 18, 18:50
Budget for Arctic development in 2018 might amount to $13.65 mlnBusiness & Economy September 18, 18:39
Putin to visit Russia’s defense contractor Almaz-AnteyMilitary & Defense September 18, 18:34
Russian planes attack simulated enemy forces at Zapad-2017 exerciseMilitary & Defense September 18, 18:28
Prominent handicapped motivational speaker to address World Festival of Youth and StudentsSociety & Culture September 18, 18:26
Russia, US conduct expert work on Deir ez-ZorWorld September 18, 18:20
Madrid confirms DNA test results refuting Pilar Abel’s claims to be Salvador Dali daughterSociety & Culture September 18, 18:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russia and China are confident that there is no alternative to political and diplomatic settlement in Syria and on the Korean Peninsula, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday after a meeting between the two countries’ top diplomats, Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Wang Yi of China, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
"The two top diplomats exchanged views on current issues of the global and regional agenda with a focus on North Korea and Syria. The sides reiterated their common position that all the problems can be settled only by political and diplomatic means," the ministry said.
"In this context, both sides highly assessed the Russian-Chinese cooperation within the United Nations and other international formats. While discussing bilateral agenda, the side expressed satisfaction with the progressive development of relations in all spheres," the ministry added.
On September 15, North Korea conducted yet another launch of a ballistic missile that flew over Japan’s norther Island Hokkaido to drop into the Pacific. The missile covered a distance of 3,700 kilometers. Before that, on September 3, Pyongyang announced its sixth nuclear test.