Russia, China stand for diplomatic settlement in Syria, North Korea

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russia and China are confident that there is no alternative to political and diplomatic settlement in Syria and on the Korean Peninsula, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday after a meeting between the two countries’ top diplomats, Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Wang Yi of China, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"The two top diplomats exchanged views on current issues of the global and regional agenda with a focus on North Korea and Syria. The sides reiterated their common position that all the problems can be settled only by political and diplomatic means," the ministry said.

"In this context, both sides highly assessed the Russian-Chinese cooperation within the United Nations and other international formats. While discussing bilateral agenda, the side expressed satisfaction with the progressive development of relations in all spheres," the ministry added.

On September 15, North Korea conducted yet another launch of a ballistic missile that flew over Japan’s norther Island Hokkaido to drop into the Pacific. The missile covered a distance of 3,700 kilometers. Before that, on September 3, Pyongyang announced its sixth nuclear test.