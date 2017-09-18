Russia and China gear up for naval drills

The second stage of the Russian-Chinese naval drills dubbed Maritime Cooperation-2017 is underway at the Russian Pacific Fleet’s base. A group of Chinese warships arrived in Russia’s Far Eastern port of Vladivostok. The Shijiazhuang destroyer led the group. The coastal stage, scheduled to be held in Vladivostok on September 18-21, will involve Russian and Chinese marines. The sea stage will take place in the Sea of Japan and the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk on September 22-26. The first stage of the joint naval exercises was held in the Baltic Sea in July.

