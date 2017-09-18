Back to Main page
Russia and China gear up for naval drills

Military & Defense
September 18, 14:48 UTC+3

Russian-Chinese naval drills dubbed Maritime Cooperation-2017 began at the Russian Pacific Fleet’s base

Russian-Chinese naval drills dubbed Maritime Cooperation-2017 began on September 18
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
The Shijiazhuang missile destroyer of the Chinese Navy arrived in Vladivostok for the second stage of joint Russian-Chinese military exercise
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
The coastal stage is scheduled to be held in Vladivostok on September 18-21
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
The sea stage will take place in the Sea of Japan and the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk on September 22-26
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
The Shijiazhuang missile destroyer
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
The Shijiazhuang missile destroyer
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
The first stage of the joint naval exercises was held in the Baltic Sea in July
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Russian Navy officers at a ceremony to welcome Chinese warships in the port of Vladivostok
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Chinese Navy officer
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
The Changdao submarine support ship with an Elar-7 deep submergence rescue vehicle
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Firing gun salutes to welcome the Shijiazhuang missile destroyer
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
The Shijiazhuang missile destroyer
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
The second stage of the Russian-Chinese naval drills dubbed Maritime Cooperation-2017 is underway at the Russian Pacific Fleet’s base. A group of Chinese warships arrived in Russia’s Far Eastern port of Vladivostok. The Shijiazhuang destroyer  led the group. The coastal stage, scheduled to be held in Vladivostok on September 18-21, will involve Russian and Chinese marines. The sea stage will take place in the Sea of Japan and the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk on September 22-26. The first stage of the joint naval exercises was held in the Baltic Sea in July.

