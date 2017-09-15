Putin, Macron call for resumption of direct talks on North Korea

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and France, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, have agreed in a phone conversation that the crisis around North Korea should be solved exclusively in a political and diplomatic manner, the Kremlin press service said on Friday.

"The heads of state have shared an opinion that further escalation, fraught with irrevocable repercussions, on the Korean Peninsula is inadmissible and that this utterly knotty situation needs to be solved by exclusively diplomatic and political means, through the resumption of direct talks," the Kremlin said.

"The leaders resolutely slammed North Korea’s provocations that grossly violate the UN Security Council’s relevant resolutions," it said. "These steps contravene non-proliferation principles and create a severe threat to regional peace and security."

Both Putin and Macron emphasized in their conversation that "Resolution 2375 of the UN Security Council, which was unanimously passed on September 11, has become the world’s appropriate response to Pyongyang’s irresponsible steps."