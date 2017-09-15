Back to Main page
Kremlin strongly condemns North Korean new missile launch

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 15, 13:44 UTC+3

On September 15, North Korea launched another ballistic missile, which flew over Japan’s island of Hokkaido towards the Pacific Ocean

©  AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia strongly condemns another missile launch carried out by North Korea, because such provocative actions by Pyongyang will bring about a further surge in tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

"Russia is deeply worried over more provocative launches, which lead to a further escalation of tensions on the peninsula. We strongly criticize such provocative actions and believe that such unequivocal demonstration of condemnation is the sole specific measure that can be taken at the moment," Peskov said when asked in what way Moscow would respond to North Korea’s latest missile launch.

Peskov recalled that the adoption of the latest UN Security Council resolution concerning North Korea was quite indicative.

"One can say with certainty that all Security Council member-states are largely unanimous in their criticism of such provocative actions," he said.

North Korea on Friday launched another ballistic missile, which flew over Japan’s island of Hokkaido towards the Pacific Ocean to have fallen into the sea about 2,000 kilometers east of Cape Erimo. According to the South Korean military, the missile was launched from an area near Pyongyang. It was the first launch since the UN Security Council voted for another resolution tightening sanctions against Pyongyang.

Show more
Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
