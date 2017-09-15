Back to Main page
South Korea fires two ballistic missiles after Pyongyang’s launch

World
September 15, 6:18 updated at: September 15, 8:14 UTC+3 SEOUL

One missile flew about 250 km and accurately hit the target in the Sea of Japan

© Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File

SEOUL, September 15. /TASS/. South Korea’s military fired two ballistic missiles Hyunmoo-2 in response to North Korea’s latest provocation, the country’s National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The missiles were launched "from an eastern site near the inter-Korean border just six minutes after the North's missile firing from Pyongyang," according to Yonhap.

Read also

North Korea’s missile capable of reaching Guam, Japan says

One missile flew about 250 km and accurately hit the target in the Sea of Japan. The second launch was not successful - the missile fell shortly after being fired.

The ministry stressed Seoul’s response came while the North's missile was still flying. This signals that South Korea can quickly respond to Pyongyang’s provocations, it said.

North Korea fired another ballistic missile on Friday that flew over northern Japan’s Hokkaido Island towards the Pacific Ocean and fell some 2,200 km to the east of Cape Erimo. This is the sixth time since 1998 when a North Korean missile or its fragments fly over Japan’s territory.

According to South Korea’s military, the launch was carried out from Pyongyang’s area. The missile flew 3,700 km and reached the altitude of 770 km, Yonhap said.

Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
