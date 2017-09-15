Back to Main page
South Korean president says North Korea may be destroyed in response to new provocations

World
September 15, 10:53 UTC+3 SEOUL

The president says dialogue with North Korea is impossible

SEOUL, September 15. /TASS/. Dialogue with North Korea is impossible, while South Korea is capable of completely destroying its northern neighbor, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said at a meeting of the National Security Council in Seoul.

Moon Jae-in pointed out that by launching another ballistic missile, North Korea had once again violated the United Nations Security Council resolutions. He also stressed that "dialogue [with Pyongyang] is impossible in such a situation."

"In case North Korea carries out provocations against us or our ally [the United States], we are capable of destroying [the North] so that it will never recover," the South Korean president stated.

On Friday, North Korea fired another ballistic missile, which flew over Japan’s Hokkaido Island and plunged into the Pacific Ocean about 2,200 kilometers east of Cape Erimo. Since 1998, it is the sixth North Korean missile to fly over Japan. According to the US and South Korean military, the missile was launched from the Pyongyang area. The missile flew about 3,700 kilometers reaching an altitude of 770 kilometers.

