Situation surrounding North Korea highly dangerous, Putin says

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. The situation surrounding North Korea is highly dangerous, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

According to him, there is no precise information about North Korea’s capabilities, so no one knows if it is possible to stop the country with one preemptive strike. "The situation is dangerous," Putin said. "Who can say what the North Koreans hide and where, and whether one preemptive strike will destroy all that," he noted.

Putin was doubtful that a preemptive strike on Pyongyang would necessarily be a success. "This is why we only have one option - to come to an agreement. We should respect the country. What role can Russia play? In this case, a mediator’s role," the Russian leader said.

He pointed out that Russia had already put forward a number of trilateral projects, also involving North and South Korea, which particularly concerned the construction of railroads and pipelines.