Putin lambasts war hysteria over North Korea

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is certain that soaring military rhetoric over North Korea is harmful, but at the same time Moscow is critical of North Korea’s violations of UN Security Council resolutions.

"We are witnesses to another confrontational spiral over North Korea’s missile and nuclear program," Putin said at a credentials presentation ceremony attended by a group of foreign ambassadors on Tuesday.

"We condemn Pyongyang’s decisions made in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions, but fanning military rhetoric is a harmful way and it leads nowhere," Putin said.

"All parties should display restraint and seek a peace solution," Putin said.

He is certain that "in the modern world conflicts must be resolved in accordance with many extremely sensitive factors through the search for a compromise," he said.