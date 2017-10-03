Back to Main page
Putin lambasts war hysteria over North Korea

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 03, 15:12 UTC+3

The Russian president comments on the situation on the Korean peninsula

© AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is certain that soaring military rhetoric over North Korea is harmful, but at the same time Moscow is critical of North Korea’s violations of UN Security Council resolutions.

Read also

Lavrov believes US will not attack North Korea

"We are witnesses to another confrontational spiral over North Korea’s missile and nuclear program," Putin said at a credentials presentation ceremony attended by a group of foreign ambassadors on Tuesday.

"We condemn Pyongyang’s decisions made in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions, but fanning military rhetoric is a harmful way and it leads nowhere," Putin said.

"All parties should display restraint and seek a peace solution," Putin said.

He is certain that "in the modern world conflicts must be resolved in accordance with many extremely sensitive factors through the search for a compromise," he said.

Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
