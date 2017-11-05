Possible Putin-Trump meeting to serve cause of peace — Russian ambassador

CHICAGO, November 5. /TASS/. A possible meeting between presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, would serve the cause of international peace, Russia’s ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, told reporters on the sidelines of an annual scientific congress in Chicago.

"I think that contacts between the leaders are always useful," he said on sidelines of the Russian-American Scientists Association (RASA-USA) conference in Chicago. "If the two leaders sit down and discuss acute issues of international security, it would only benefit the cause of peace."

The Russian diplomat said he had "positive expectations" of the upcoming meeting.

"The main issue is the fight against the international terrorism," he said, adding that Putin and Trump also need to discuss the political process in Syria and the country’s return to peaceful life.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that a possible Putin-Trump meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Vietnam on November 10-11 is currently under discussion.