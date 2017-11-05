Back to Main page
Back to Main page
White House: Russia should have a role in resolving crisis around North Korea

World
November 05, 19:54 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

A spokesperson for the White House told that Moscow has obligations as a U.N. member to upholding U.N. Security Council resolutions

© AP Photo/Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON, November 5. /TASS/. Russia should have a certain role in finding solutions to the crisis triggered by North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapons programs, a spokesperson for the White House told reporters on Sunday.

"Russia borders North Korea," he said. "They are also very concerned, I think, with the direction that North Korea is leading the region toward into this crisis. And, naturally, Russia should have a role in that future."

"Russia has obligations as a U.N. member to upholding U.N. Security Council resolutions, all of them going back and, of course, to include the two significant increases in sanctions that were passed in 15-0 votes by the U.N. Security Council resolution earlier this year," he said commenting at the reporters’ request on US President Donald Trump’s words.·

On his way to Japan, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that during his Asia trip he expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump said that he wants "Putin's help on North Korea."

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has dramatically aggravated over recent months following Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile tests as well as due to military drills staged by the United States and their allies in the region. In July, Pyongyang twice test-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles. On August 29 and September 15, North Korea launched two medium-range missiles that flew over the Japanese territory. On September 3, Pyongyang announced a successful test of its thermonuclear hydrogen warhead.

The United Nations Security Council adopted two resolutions toughening international sanctions against North Korea over the country’s nuclear weapons and missile programs.

