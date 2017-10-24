Back to Main page
Russia condemns North Korea’s nuclear, missile tests, provocative steps by other countries

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 24, 9:21 UTC+3

Rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula cause serious concern, the Russian defense minister noted

CLARK /Philippines/, October 24. /TASS/. Moscow strongly condemns North Korea's nuclear and missile tests and also stands against excessive military activities by some regional countries, which provoke Pyongyang, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula cause serious concern," he said addressing the fourth meeting of defense ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states and dialogue partners. "We strongly condemn North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests. At the same time, we stand against excessive military activities carried out by some regional countries," the Russian defense minister added.

"We are confident that a road map based on the Russian and Chinese initiatives should become the foundation for the use of political and diplomatic mechanisms aimed at resolving the North Korea issue," Shoigu added.

At the same time, he pointed out that "it is important to preserve the opportunity for dialogue with Pyongyang on the platform of the ASEAN Regional Security Forum."

