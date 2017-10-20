Back to Main page
North Korean diplomat says criticism over nuclear tests a sign of double standards

World
October 20, 21:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Certain countries have conducted hundreds of nuclear tests, but still raise criticism of North Korea, the diplomat said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. A wave of criticism over North Korea’s nuclear tests from the countries who have conducted hundreds of them is unfair and a sign of double standards, a diplomat of the North Korean Foreign Ministry and a researcher of its Institute for American Studies said at the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference on Friday.

"Much time has passed since the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) was signed. Many countries, many international bodies, for instance the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), have condemned nuclear tests of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). We have repeatedly heard about this," he said.

"We are asked to join the treaty. First, I would like to underscore that whether a country joins a multilateral agreement or not, it is its sovereign right. The CTBT has not come into force yet," he added.

"Certain countries have conducted hundreds of nuclear tests, but still raise criticism of my country," the North Korean diplomat added. "I think it unfair. It is an evident sign of double standards."

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has dramatically aggravated over recent months following Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile tests. In July, Pyongyang twice test-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles. At the end of August and in September, North Korea launched two medium-range missiles over the Japanese territory. On September 3, Pyongyang announced a successful test of its thermonuclear hydrogen warhead.

The United Nations Security Council adopted two resolutions toughening international sanctions against North Korea over the country’s nuclear and missile programs.

