EU slaps more unilateral sanctions on North Korea

World
October 16, 16:30 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

The restrictions apply to trade in oil, financial transactions and joint ventures

© AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

BRUSSELS, October 16. /TASS/. The European Union has imposed further unilateral sanctions on North Korea, the EU Foreign Affairs Council said in a statement on Monday.

The restrictions are applicable to trade in oil, financial transactions and joint ventures. Apart from that, three individuals and six entities have been added to the EU blacklist. The sanctions come into force immediately.

"In view of the continuing threat to international peace and stability posed by the DPRK, further restrictive measures should be adopted to apply pressure on the DPRK to comply with its obligations, as set out in several UNSC Resolutions. Furthermore, three persons and six entities should be added to the list of persons and entities in Annex II and III of Decision (CFSP) 2016/849," the document says.

