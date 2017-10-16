Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

North Korean delegation considers nuclear weapons only way to ensure security

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 16, 15:39 UTC+3

They mean the complicated 70-year history of relations with the US, Valentina Matvienko said

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

ST. PETERSBURG, October 16. /TASS/. North Korea’s delegation has stated that it considers nuclear weapons the only effective means of protecting the country’s sovereignty, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko told reporters on Monday after a meeting with Deputy Chairman of North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly Ahn Dong Chun on the sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union assembly.

"They stressed once again that they consider possession of nuclear weapons as the only effective way to protect their country and their people and the only guarantee of their sovereignty. They mean the complicated 70-year history of relations with the US," Matvienko said.

North Korea’s delegation not ready for talks with South Korea

North Korea’s delegation is not ready for talks with South Korean representatives at the Inter-Parliamentary Union assembly, according to Matvienko.

Read also

Russia denounces North Korea’s actions to develop nuclear program

Russia tries to convince South, North Korea to start talks — upper house speaker

Russian expert suggests signing Iran-style nuke deal with North Korea

Putin lambasts war hysteria over North Korea

"South Korea’s parliamentary chairman reconfirmed that South Korea is ready for talks and intends to hold talks and expressed this intention here, on the sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union assembly, as well" Matvienko said. "There was a lengthy hard talk with North Korea, and they are not ready for negotiations now," she stated.

"This can be explained by the fact that the degree of distrust between North Korea and South Korea is pretty high and, before speaking of negotiations, it is necessary to try to establish conditions for them, that is somehow reduce the level of tensions and stop this escalation of tensions in an effort to start gradually restoring trust," the Federation Council’s speaker explained.

"This is a hard way, but we restated Russia’s position and our opinion that apart from the talks, apart from search for yet political and diplomatic solutions in hard conditions, the situation will continue aggravating, which may have serious consequences for North Korea regarding the humanitarian component," Matvienko stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Operation in Syria nearing completion — Russian defense minister
2
Russian tennis star Sharapova arrives in Moscow for 2017 Kremlin Cup
3
Putin signs decree to implement UNSC sanctions on North Korea
4
Russian Navy’s aviation to get 10 upgraded antisubmarine warfare helicopters a year
5
Russia’s state arms seller quits India’s tenders for over 20,000 automatic rifles — source
6
Israeli Defense Forces: Russia was notified in real-time about airstrike against Syria
7
Russia’s lower house drafts bill retaliating US sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама