Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia tries to convince South, North Korea to start talks — upper house speaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 13, 16:20 UTC+3 ST.PETERSBURG

However, the chances that the two delegations will hold a meeting at the 137th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in St. Petersburg, are slim, Valentina Matviyenko said

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

ST.PETERSBURG, October 13. /TASS/. Moscow is trying to persuade the delegations of South and North Korea to sit down at the negotiating table, Russia’s Federation Council (upper house) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Friday.

However, the chances that the two delegations will hold a meeting at the 137th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in St. Petersburg on October 14-18, are slim, Matviyenko told reporters.

Read also

Russian expert suggests signing Iran-style nuke deal with North Korea

"We will try, it is difficult to forecast the probability degree, but frankly speaking, the chances are not high," Matviyenko said. "In any case, we will make every effort to create conditions for this meeting," she said. "Well, if no success, the mere fact of our talks with them is already important."

Matviyenko has welcomed the arrival of North Korea’s delegation in St. Petersburg. "This is also the result of our efforts, the Foreign Ministry and our parliamentary efforts," she pointed out. "We believe no one should be isolated, everyone should have a chance to participate and voice their opinion."

The upper house speaker also said she would hold official bilateral meetings with South Korea’s parliament speaker and the first deputy chairman of North Korea’s parliament, who heads the delegation. The situation on the Korean Peninsula will be also discussed, she said.

"We will try to make an agreement, persuade them and explain the importance of dialogue and try to sit down at the negotiating table and attempt to start searching for compromise," she stressed.

Read also

Putin lambasts war hysteria over North Korea

The international community, including members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, is alarmed by the current situation on the Korean Peninsula, Matviyenko said. "If we ask the citizens of South or North Korea whether they want war, the answer will be the same: they are afraid of war and they don’t want any war."

The parliamentarians could have an important role in searching for solutions to ease tensions in North Korea, Matviyenko said.

The IPU is the oldest international parliamentary organization, which unites parliamentarians from 170 countries and includes 11 inter-parliamentary associations as associate members.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Valentina Matviyenko
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
2
Diplomat mocks CNN’s allegations that Pokemon Go part of ‘Russian meddling conspiracy’
3
Kremlin says ‘compensation’ to Kiev for Crimea out of question
4
Russia tries to convince South, North Korea to start talks — upper house speaker
5
Russian working on third generation of Ratnik combat gear
6
Council of Europe concerned by possibility of Russia's withdrawal
7
US boosts its missile defenses to use nuclear arms at minimal cost - Russian Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама