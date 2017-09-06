Putin calls against ‘pushing North Korea into corner’ by sanctions

Putin calls against ‘pushing North Korea into corner’ by sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 06, 10:08
Hevel, Hyundai to invest up to $139 mln in construction of solar-diesel stationsBusiness & Economy September 06, 4:15
Japanese PM urges Russia to collaborate in untangling situation around North KoreaWorld September 06, 1:50
Russia’s young tennis star Rublev has no fear for opponents at 2017 US Open — coachSport September 05, 20:45
Eighteen Russian universities enter top 1000 of THE World University Rankings 2018Society & Culture September 05, 20:16
Putin to meet FIFA chief Infantino in Moscow at launch of ‘Original Trophy Tour’Sport September 05, 20:07
Russia to sue US over seizure of diplomatic property, Lavrov tells TillersonRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 18:42
Russia ready to consider US draft resolution on North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 18:33
Putin congratulates Russian and Syrian military with victory in Deir ez-ZorRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 05, 18:28
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that sanctions won’t solve the Korean Peninsula problems.
"It is clear that it is impossible to solve the Korean Peninsula’s problems by only sanctions and pressure," Putin said after Russian-South Korean talks.
"We should not succumb to emotions and drive North Korea into a corner," he said.
Putin called to show cold blood and avoid steps leading to escalating tensions. It is impossible to make progress in the current situation without political and diplomatic tools, he said. The president recalled that certain considerations were outlined in the Russian-Chinese roadmap.
"We call on all parties concerned to carefully look at this initiative that, in our view, offers a real way of decreasing tensions and step-by-step settlement," Putin said.
Putin called his talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in transparent and fruitful. The leaders agreed to maintain contacts on a regular basis, he said.
"I have an unalterable opinion that our Korean colleagues are interested in developing bilateral relations," Putin said. "I want to confirm the same interest of the Russian side."