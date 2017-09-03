Putin calls not to yield to emotions over North Korea’s nuclear tests

XIAMEN /China/, September 3. /TASS/. The situation around North Korea was in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday.

"Vladimir Putin called on the international community not to yield to emotions and act calmly and in a balanced manner. He also stressed that a comprehensive solution to the nuclear and other problems of the Korean Peninsula can be reached only by political and diplomatic means," Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"The leaders discussed North Korea’s nuclear test on September 3, which undermines the global non-proliferation regime, violates the United Nations Security Council resolutions and norms of international law, and creates a real threat to regional peace and stability," he said, adding that the two leaders agreed to continue dialogue on that subject at a meeting they are expected to have on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 7.

According to Peskov, the Russian president spoke with the Japanese prime minister when he returned to the hotel after his contacts with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Russian, Chinese leaders call for restraint

Peskov also said that situation around North Korea’s yet another nuclear test was in focus of talks between Russian and Chinese Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. The two leaders called on other countries to show restraint, said Russian president’s press secretary.

"Both Putin and Xi expressed profound concern over this situation," Peskov said. "They stressed the importance of efforts to prevent turmoil on the Korean Peninsula. They called on all the parties to show restraint and orient towards the search of a solution only by political and diplomatic means," he said.

"Putin and Xi spokes about unacceptability of nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, spoke about necessity of denuclearization and agreed to stick to the policy of agreeing actions between Russia and China on the international arena, including in the affairs of the Korean Peninsula," he said.

No plans to speak with Kim Jong-un

Vladimir Putin has no plans to have telephone conversation with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, added Peskov.

"No, so far such conversation is not planned," he told journalists.

Russia ready to discuss situation with all countries

Russia is ready to discuss the settlement of the situation around North Korea with all countries but reminds that the existing sanctions have yielded no result, said Peskov.

"Naturally, the Russian side will be ready to take part in all relevant discussions (about measures to influence North Korea - TASS) within the United Nations Security Council and in other formats," he told journalists, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin "has repeatedly said that the only way to settle this problem is to discuss it with all parties concerned."

"As for concrete modalities, let us wait for these discussions and talks," he said when asked whether Moscow would support possible further sanctions against North Korea. "So far, it can only be said that the existing sanctions have yielded no positive result. On the contrary, the situation still leaves much to be desired," Peskov stressed.

"I don’t think anyone knows for sure how to answer that question (of what can be done with North Korea)," he added.

He reminded that Russian President Vladimir Putin has once said that many countries, including the United States, "are indulging in this discussion remotely," as they are located thousands of miles away from the Korean Peninsula. "But, what is happening on the Korean Peninsula is happening in the direct proximity to the Russian border, so, we are no less concerned over developments there," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

"Like others, and even more than others, we are interested in resolving this situation solely by political and diplomatic means," Peskov noted.

North Korea's nuclear tests

On Sunday, North Korea officially announced a successful hydrogen test launch that could be used as a warhead for an intercontinental ballistic missile.

According to Japanese and South Korean seismologists, the man-induced earthquake registered in North Korea was ten time as strong as a similar earth tremor in 2016 when Pyongyang conducted its fifth nuclear test. South Korea said the yield of the bomb could reach 100 kilotonnes.

The news met tough reaction of the world community. Japan has already requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council while South Korea and the United States said they did not rule out a possible military response to North Korea’s actions.

Russia and China also condemned Pyongyang’s actions however the Russian foreign ministry called on all parties concerned to immediately get back to dialogue and talks as the only possible way to reach an all-round settlement in the Korean Peninsula.