Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

German top diplomat says North Korean crisis may result in more victims than WWII

World
August 31, 12:20 UTC+3 BERLIN

Gabriel also said the global community should strictly abide by sanctions against North Korea in order to make the country join negotiations

Share
1 pages in this article
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel

© Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP

BERLIN, August 31. /TASS/. An armed conflict over the North Korean nuclear issue may produce even more tragic consequences than World War II, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in an interview with the Aachener Zeitung newspaper.

Read also

Expert says North Korean missile proves capable of reaching Guam

"A war on the Korean Peninsula will be devastating, in the worst case scenario, it could result in more victims than World War II," he stressed. According to the German top diplomat, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "is threatening the entire region by holding his finger on the red button."

Gabriel also said that he believed the global community should strictly abide by sanctions against North Korea in order to make the country join negotiations.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula remains tense as Pyongyang continues to develop its nuclear and missile programs. In July, North Korea conducted ballistic missile tests, which provoked a sharp response from the United States, Japan and South Korea. On August 29, North Korea test-fired another missile.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin spokesman jokes on rumors of Putin’s new 'favorite' official
2
Envoy cautions Latvia against any hysterics over upcoming West-2017 drills
3
Deliveries of BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles to Azerbaijan may be completed in 2018
4
Press review: Trump’s new Iran plan and Lavrov’s Persian Gulf tour
5
China, Russia to take new steps to fight protectionism at BRICS summit— expert
6
Macron notes importance of dialogue on Ukraine with Russia despite differences
7
Moscow envoy says time to set up working contacts between Russian, US defense chiefs
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама