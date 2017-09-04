Trump tells PM Abe US ready to use nuclear weapons against N.Korea if necessary

WASHINGTON, September 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump reassured Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about the readiness of the United States to resort to use of weapons, including nuclear, against North Korea if the need should arise, the White House said in a statement after a telephone conversation between two leaders.

According to the statement, that during a telephone conversation after North Korean most recent nuclear test both Trump and Abe condemned Pyongyang’s "continued destabilizing and provocative actions."

The US president reassured the Japanese premier that the United States would keep protecting itself as well as its allies "using the full range of diplomatic, conventional, and nuclear capabilities at our disposal," the statement said.

"The two leaders condemned North Korea’s continued destabilizing and provocative actions, confirmed the two countries’ ironclad mutual defense commitments, and pledged to continue close cooperation," according to the statement from the White House.

On Sunday, North Korea officially announced a successful test of a hydrogen bomb that could be used as a warhead for an intercontinental ballistic missile.

According to Japanese and South Korean seismologists, the man-induced earthquake registered in North Korea was ten time as strong as a similar earth tremor in 2016 when Pyongyang conducted its fifth nuclear test. South Korea said the yield of the bomb could reach 100 kilotonnes.

The international society harshly reacted to the news of the nuclear test in North Korea. Japan requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council while South Korea and the United States announced that a military response to North Korea’s actions was possbile.

Russia and China also condemned Pyongyang’s actions however the Russian foreign ministry called on all parties concerned to immediately get back to dialogue and talks as the only possible way to reach an all-round settlement in the Korean Peninsula.