Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japan, South Korea, US to train detection of missile launches

Military & Defense
October 24, 8:13 UTC+3 TOKYO

The exercises will involve four ships, equipped with the Aegis tracking and guidance system

Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, October 24. /TASS/. Japan, South Korea and the US will hold two-day exercises to train detection of missile launches and tracking their flights, the Kyodo news agency reported referring to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The exercises are reportedly to start on Tuesday in the waters near the coast of South Korea and Japan. They will involve four ships, equipped with the Aegis tracking and guidance system.

Read also

North Korean diplomat says criticism over nuclear tests a sign of double standards

Washington will have to put up with North Korea's nuclear status — Pyongyang

Situation surrounding North Korea highly dangerous, Putin says

North Korea threatens US with 'unimaginable' strike

Russian top senator stresses inadmissibility of hostile rhetoric against North Korea

The Navy's forces of self-defense during the exercises will be represented by the Kirishima destroyer. Seoul will send one ship to participate in the maneuvers, two more will be provided by the US Navy.

The situation on the Korean peninsula has seriously worsened in recent months, especially after Pyongyang conducted two ballistic missile tests in July. Both the DPRK and the US qualify those missiles as intercontinental.

In late August and September, the DPRK launched two medium-range missiles that flew over the territory of Japan.

On September 3, Pyongyang announced the successful testing of the hydrogen warhead. After that the UN Security Council sharply tightened the regime of international sanctions against the DPRK.

Washington and Tokyo believe that in order to solve the North Korean problem, the world community should increase pressure on Pyongyang. The US and its allies in the region regularly conduct military drills. North Korea regards such actions as a threat to its security.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US agents deny Russian diplomats access to remove archive from San Francisco consulate
2
Putin to meet Cypriot president to discuss settlement of situation on island
3
IS terrorists control less than 5% of Syria’s territory — Russian defense minister
4
Energy minister: Russia retains option of laying Turkish Stream through Greece
5
Putin sacks Russian deputy foreign minister
6
Trump potentially ready to meet with Putin at APEC summit
7
Russia condemns North Korea’s nuclear, missile tests, provocative steps by other countries
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама