Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

White & Case to represent Russia in legal battle for diplomatic property

World
October 10, 16:40 UTC+3 ZERALDA

Moscow is preparing a lawsuit against the US regarding the seized Russian diplomatic property

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

ZERALDA /Algeria/, October 10. /TASS/. The renowned international law firm, White & Case LLP has been selected to go to bat for Russia in a coming legal battle over Russia’s diplomatic property in the United States, Russian Justice Minister, Alexander Konovalov, told reporters on Tuesday.

"This is the purview of the Foreign Ministry. Our interests are represented by White & Case. They have a rich history. They helped Russia by representing its interests in the Yukos case," he pointed out.

Read also

Lavrov demands to return seized Russian diplomatic property

No legal hurdles to stop Russia from potential court win for its property in US — expert

Diplomat sees no out-of-court settlements to return Russian diplomatic property in US

Moscow requests experts to prepare lawsuit against US over seizure of diplomatic property

White House mum on Russia’s plans to sue US over diplomatic property seizure

Earlier reports said that Moscow is preparing a lawsuit against the US regarding the seized Russian diplomatic property.

On September 2, the US authorities closed the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, the trade mission in Washington, DC and its branch in New York City leased by Moscow. The first two facilities are Russia’s state property and have diplomatic immunity. Moscow described the seizure of Russia’s diplomatic property as a hostile act and urged the US to promptly return it to Russia.

On September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a news conference following BRICS summit in China’s Xiamen that he would order the Russian Foreign Ministry to file a lawsuit with a US court over the seizure of the Russian diplomatic property in the United States. Later on, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that work on the lawsuit was in progress, and it would be sent to court in the near future.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Su-24 jet skids off runway in Syria, crew killed
2
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watch
3
Central Bank backs restrictions on operations of external websites selling cryptocurrency
4
White & Case to represent Russia in legal battle for diplomatic property
5
IMF upgrades Russia’s GDP growth outlook for 2017-2018
6
Russia delivers more than 180 strikes against terrorists in Deir ez-Zor
7
Prime minister describes Russia-Algeria relations as dialogue of equal partners
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама