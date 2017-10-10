White & Case to represent Russia in legal battle for diplomatic property

ZERALDA /Algeria/, October 10. /TASS/. The renowned international law firm, White & Case LLP has been selected to go to bat for Russia in a coming legal battle over Russia’s diplomatic property in the United States, Russian Justice Minister, Alexander Konovalov, told reporters on Tuesday.

"This is the purview of the Foreign Ministry. Our interests are represented by White & Case. They have a rich history. They helped Russia by representing its interests in the Yukos case," he pointed out.

Earlier reports said that Moscow is preparing a lawsuit against the US regarding the seized Russian diplomatic property.

On September 2, the US authorities closed the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, the trade mission in Washington, DC and its branch in New York City leased by Moscow. The first two facilities are Russia’s state property and have diplomatic immunity. Moscow described the seizure of Russia’s diplomatic property as a hostile act and urged the US to promptly return it to Russia.

On September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a news conference following BRICS summit in China’s Xiamen that he would order the Russian Foreign Ministry to file a lawsuit with a US court over the seizure of the Russian diplomatic property in the United States. Later on, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that work on the lawsuit was in progress, and it would be sent to court in the near future.