Lavrov demands to return seized Russian diplomatic property

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 09, 20:49 UTC+3

In a telephone conversation with Rex Tillerson, Sergey Lavrov reiterated the demand to return the seized Russian diplomatic compounds

MOSCOW, October 9./TASS/. In a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated the demand to return the seized Russian diplomatic compounds and spoke of Moscow’s right to court proceedings on the issue, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

"Looking into the situation in bilateral relations, Lavrov once again put an accent on the demand to return the illegally seized Russian diplomatic property and stressed that Moscow reserves the right to court proceedings and retaliatory measures," the ministry said.

The sides also expressed support for "continuing a dialogue on thorny issues in Russian-US relations, conducted by deputies to the heads of the foreign ministries, Sergey Ryabkov and Thomas Shannon," it said.

Topics
Foreign policy
