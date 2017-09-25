Back to Main page
Merkel wins Bundestag elections

World
September 25, 5:37 UTC+3 BERLIN

CDU/CSU bloc scored 33%, the Social Democratic Party has garnered 20.5%, the far-right Alternative for Germany received 12.6% of the vote

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

© EPA-EFE/OLIVER LANG

BERLIN, September 25. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative CDU/CSU bloc has won the Bundestag elections, scoring 33% of the vote, Federal Returning Officer Dieter Sarreither, responsible for German elections, said citing the official preliminary results of the voting.

CDU/CSU bloc will receive 246 out of the 709 seats in the parliament, according to the data published by the Federal Election Commission.

The Social Democratic Party (SPD) will get 153 seats, which is 40 less than after the 2013 elections. The Alternative for Germany party will for the first time enter the Bundestag, receiving 94 seats. The Free Democratic Party will have 80 seats, the Green Party will get 67 seats, while the Left Party will receive 69.

According to the Federal Election Commission, the turnout was 76.2% which is 4.7% more compared to the 2013 elections.

According to Sarreither, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) has garnered 20.5%, which is its worst-ever result. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) received 12.6% of the vote. It is followed by the Free Democratic Party (10.7%), the Left Party (9.2%) and the Green Party (8.9%).

After the results of exit polls were announced, the SPD said it planned to go into opposition, which leaves only one option for forming a ruling coalition consisting of the CDU/CSU bloc, the Free Democratic Party and the Green Party (the so-called Jamaica coalition). However, German experts say that such a government may be unstable due to contradictions over a number of key issues.

After exit polls showed that the Alternative for Germany party was third, one of its leaders Alexander Gauland said he was beginning "a hunt" for Angela Merkel’s party. The chancellor, in turn, vowed to analyze the situation to win back the voters who had preferred to support the far-right instead of the CDU/CSU.

