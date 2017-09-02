Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Merkel: Europe should do everything possible to improve security dialogue with Russia

World
September 02, 14:51 UTC+3 BERLIN

At the same time, the German leader pointed to the necessary observing of international agreements on disarmament

Share
1 pages in this article

BERLIN, September 2. /TASS/. European countries should undertake efforts to bring to normal the dialogue with the Russian Federation on security issues, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement published on the government’s website on Saturday.

"The security architecture in Europe may be structured only with Russia," the chancellor said. "In the sphere of security in Europe, we should do everything to improve our contacts."

This dialogue should be developed, she said, also depending on fulfilment of the Minsk agreements on settlement of the situation in Ukraine.

"If this is possible, we would have an initial point to have a bigger and more intensive dialogue," she added.

At the same time, the German leader pointed to the necessary observing of international agreements on disarmament.

"All agreements on disarmament, including those between the U.S. and Russia, should be observed, or new problems may be possible," she said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Angela Merkel
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it - Foreign Ministry
2
Russia calls on US to return immediately seized diplomatic property
3
Putin, Xi discuss bilateral agreements on eve of BRICS summit
4
US authorities take control of Russian trade mission building in Washington
5
North Korea likely to have conducted another nuclear test — Japanese TV
6
Zakharova slams searches at Russian diplomatic facilities in US as 'buffoonery’
7
Putin not to participate in 72nd session of UN GA
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама