Merkel: Europe should do everything possible to improve security dialogue with Russia

BERLIN, September 2. /TASS/. European countries should undertake efforts to bring to normal the dialogue with the Russian Federation on security issues, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement published on the government’s website on Saturday.
"The security architecture in Europe may be structured only with Russia," the chancellor said. "In the sphere of security in Europe, we should do everything to improve our contacts."
This dialogue should be developed, she said, also depending on fulfilment of the Minsk agreements on settlement of the situation in Ukraine.
"If this is possible, we would have an initial point to have a bigger and more intensive dialogue," she added.
At the same time, the German leader pointed to the necessary observing of international agreements on disarmament.
"All agreements on disarmament, including those between the U.S. and Russia, should be observed, or new problems may be possible," she said.