Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin praises Merkel as 'hostess with the mostest' for warmly welcoming Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 07, 13:27 UTC+3 HAMBURG

The G20 summit kicks off in Hamburg on July 7

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

HAMBURG, July 7. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "hospitable hostess" of the G20 summit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked to evaluate the two leaders’ meeting in Hamburg, where the G20 summit is being held on July 7-8, Peskov said that everything went perfectly well. "Merkel is a hospitable hostess, she welcomed Putin and they went to a retreat with other leaders," the Russian presidential spokesman added.

He also pointed out that the retreat, which did not involve the leaders’ aides, was dedicated to the fight against terrorism." The reality of today’s world requires discussing these issues, along with the traditional agenda," Kremlin spokesman said.

Read also

Putin and Trump shake hands at G20 summit

Kremlin spokesman comments on unrest in Hamburg ahead of G20 summit

US Secretary of State to meet Russia’s top diplomat on sidelines of G20 summit

Trump says he looks forward to meeting with Putin

Press review: First Putin-Trump meeting to kick off and IS instant messaging for recruits

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin and Trump shake hands at G20 summit
2
Kremlin praises Merkel as 'hostess with the mostest' for warmly welcoming Putin
3
Russia’s international reserves up $3.4 bln over week
4
Lavrov and Tillerson discuss global issues at G20 summit
5
City of 2016 G20 Summit - "eWTP" revisit to promote Hangzhou as hub of "Online Silk Road"
6
OSCE Parliamentary Assembly supports Russia’s proposal to criminalize help for terrorists
7
Russian mission confirms NATO-Russia Council on July 13
TOP STORIES
Реклама