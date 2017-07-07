Kremlin praises Merkel as 'hostess with the mostest' for warmly welcoming Putin

HAMBURG, July 7. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "hospitable hostess" of the G20 summit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked to evaluate the two leaders’ meeting in Hamburg, where the G20 summit is being held on July 7-8, Peskov said that everything went perfectly well. "Merkel is a hospitable hostess, she welcomed Putin and they went to a retreat with other leaders," the Russian presidential spokesman added.

He also pointed out that the retreat, which did not involve the leaders’ aides, was dedicated to the fight against terrorism." The reality of today’s world requires discussing these issues, along with the traditional agenda," Kremlin spokesman said.