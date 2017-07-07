Kremlin praises Merkel as 'hostess with the mostest' for warmly welcoming Putin

Kremlin praises Merkel as 'hostess with the mostest' for warmly welcoming PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 07, 13:27
Press review: First Putin-Trump meeting to kick off and IS instant messaging for recruitsPress Review July 07, 13:00
Putin and Trump shake hands at G20 summitWorld July 07, 12:51
Kremlin spokesman comments on unrest in Hamburg ahead of G20 summitRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 07, 12:44
Trump says he looks forward to meeting with PutinWorld July 07, 11:05
Siberian mine blast kills three, leaves several injuredWorld July 07, 10:46
Tokyo says Putin's visit to Japan gave positive impetus to bilateral tiesWorld July 07, 9:57
US Secretary of State to meet Russia’s top diplomat on sidelines of G20 summitRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 07, 8:00
Roscosmos takes additional precautions for safer launches from BaikonurScience & Space July 07, 7:48
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
HAMBURG, July 7. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "hospitable hostess" of the G20 summit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
When asked to evaluate the two leaders’ meeting in Hamburg, where the G20 summit is being held on July 7-8, Peskov said that everything went perfectly well. "Merkel is a hospitable hostess, she welcomed Putin and they went to a retreat with other leaders," the Russian presidential spokesman added.
He also pointed out that the retreat, which did not involve the leaders’ aides, was dedicated to the fight against terrorism." The reality of today’s world requires discussing these issues, along with the traditional agenda," Kremlin spokesman said.