Putin and Trump shake hands at G20 summit

HAMBURG, July 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump shook hands as they met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the German city of Hamburg on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"They shook hands and said that they would soon hold a separate meeting and would see each other soon," Peskov said.
The talks, due to be held at Hamburg’s exhibition center in the afternoon after a second working meeting of the G20, are expected to focus on the Syrian and Ukrainian conflicts, the war on terror, strategic security and bilateral issues.
Russia plans to raise the issue about the return of the two seized Russian diplomatic compounds in Maryland and New York.
A possibility to arrange a personal meeting between Putin and Trump was discussed during their first phone conversation in November 2016 after the Republican candidate won the US presidential election. In late January 2017, the two presidents held another phone conversation and it was announced that they agreed to order working out the possible date and place of holding this meeting. However, the process has been delayed for almost half a year.