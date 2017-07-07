Trump says he looks forward to meeting with Putin

Trump says he looks forward to meeting with PutinWorld July 07, 11:05
Siberian mine blast kills three, leaves several injuredWorld July 07, 10:46
Tokyo says Putin's visit to Japan gave positive impetus to bilateral tiesWorld July 07, 9:57
US Secretary of State to meet Russia’s top diplomat on sidelines of G20 summitRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 07, 8:00
Roscosmos takes additional precautions for safer launches from BaikonurScience & Space July 07, 7:48
OPCW report ignores version that Khan Shaykhun incident was staged — Russian diplomatWorld July 07, 7:27
Dozens of police injured in protests ahead of G20 summit in HamburgWorld July 07, 3:11
IBF clears Russian boxer Povetkin of all charges — promoterSport July 07, 3:03
Putin arrives in Hamburg to take part in G20 summitRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 07, 3:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he looked forward to planned meetings with world leaders, including with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss.#G20Summit #USA— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 July 2017
Putin and Trump are to meet face to face for the first time at the G20 summit in Hamburg on Friday.