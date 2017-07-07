Back to Main page
Trump says he looks forward to meeting with Putin

World
July 07, 11:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The two leaders are to meet face to face for the first time

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he looked forward to planned meetings with world leaders, including with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin and Trump are to meet face to face for the first time at the G20 summit in Hamburg on Friday.

Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
