Trump says he looks forward to meeting with Putin

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he looked forward to planned meetings with world leaders, including with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss.#G20Summit #USA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 July 2017

Putin and Trump are to meet face to face for the first time at the G20 summit in Hamburg on Friday.