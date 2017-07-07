Back to Main page
US Secretary of State to meet Russia’s top diplomat on sidelines of G20 summit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 07, 8:00 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The meeting will be held at 10:35 a.m. local time Friday (11:35 Moscow time)

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

© AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Germany’s Hamburg, the US Department of State said.

According to the secretary’s public schedule for Friday, "Secretary Tillerson meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in Hamburg, Germany" at 10:35 a.m. local time (11:35 Moscow time).

The US top diplomat is also scheduled to meet with his counterparts from Germany and Mexico later in the day.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov earlier said that the Lavrov-Tillerson meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit "would be natural."

The US Axios news portal reported, citing an official familiar with the meeting's planning, that Lavrov and Tillerson will also be present at the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. The meeting is expected to be held on the sidelines of the Hamburg summit at 3:45 p.m. local time (4:45 p.m. Moscow time).

