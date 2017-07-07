Kremlin spokesman comments on unrest in Hamburg ahead of G20 summit

Kremlin praises Merkel as 'hostess with the mostest' for warmly welcoming PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 07, 13:27
HAMBURG, July 7. /TASS/. The protests in Hamburg have not affected the work of the G20 summit, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"[The unrest] has not affected [the summit]," the Kremlin spokesman said.
The streets of Hamburg on the day of the #G20summit pic.twitter.com/Dy6FzXM3Rg— Miray (@rallewhoo) 7 July 2017
TASS earlier reported that anti-globalists attacked a federal police station in Hamburg, which is in the vicinity of the G20 summit venue. The protesters broke shop windows, blew up firecrackers and set cars on fire. According to police, up to 12,000 people took part in mass protests, which began on Thursday. More than 100 police officers were injured in the clashes, while over 40 protesters have been detained.