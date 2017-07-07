Back to Main page
Kremlin spokesman comments on unrest in Hamburg ahead of G20 summit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 07, 12:44 UTC+3 HAMBURG

More than 100 police officers were injured in the clashes, while over 40 protesters have been detained

© Markus Scholz/dpa via AP

HAMBURG, July 7. /TASS/. The protests in Hamburg have not affected the work of the G20 summit, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"[The unrest] has not affected [the summit]," the Kremlin spokesman said.

TASS earlier reported that anti-globalists attacked a federal police station in Hamburg, which is in the vicinity of the G20 summit venue. The protesters broke shop windows, blew up firecrackers and set cars on fire. According to police, up to 12,000 people took part in mass protests, which began on Thursday. More than 100 police officers were injured in the clashes, while over 40 protesters have been detained.

