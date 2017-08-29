Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Merkel: Lifting anti-Russian sanctions would benefit both Russia and Germany

World
August 29, 13:38 UTC+3

The chancellor will continue doing her utmost to seek the implementation of the Minsk agreements

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN, August 29. /TASS/. The removal of anti-Russian sanctions would do a power of good to both Russia and Germany, but to lift the restrictive measures it is necessary to meet a number of conditions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told an annual news conference in Berlin on Tuesday.

"As you said, that will be good for the Russian economy and for the German economy," she told reporters.

According to Merkel, she will continue doing her utmost to seek the implementation of the Minsk package of agreements on the settlement in the Donbass region with the US participation.

Sanctions against Russia

The European Union’s sanctions against Russia may be removed only after Kiev regains control over Donbass, Merkel reiterated.

"Sanctions will be removed when the reasons for them are no longer there. Economic sanctions were introduced over the situation in Ukraine - in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions - where Kiev does not have sovereignty over its own territory," she said.

According to Merkel, if the recently declared ceasefire in Donbass proves sustainable, then "it will provide a basis for further political decisions."

"If we succeed in implementing the Minsk Agreements, then a possibility will emerge to lift sanctions," the German chancellor added.

Read also

Merkel comments on Putin-Trump meeting

EU summit participants show unity on anti-Russian sanctions — Merkel

Merkel says Germany, France plan to closely cooperate in critical times

Merkel-Putin meeting round-up

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Angela Merkel
Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
German chancellor admits ‘Assad stronger’ than Berlin prefers
2
Merkel: Lifting anti-Russian sanctions would benefit both Russia and Germany
3
US B61-12 nukes may lower threshold of using nuclear weapons, diplomat says
4
Russia insists North Korea abide by UNSC resolutions
5
Russia may supply first ten Ka-226T helicopters to India in 2017
6
Russian Northern Fleet warships take to sea in combat readiness check
7
Press review: Lavrov in no rush to referee Qatar furor and US threatens to isolate Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама