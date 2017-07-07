Merkel comments on Putin-Trump meeting

Russian satellite takes picture of Putin’s portrait on Italian fieldScience & Space July 07, 19:46
Merkel comments on Putin-Trump meetingWorld July 07, 19:30
UN adopts draft treaty on nuclear weapons banWorld July 07, 18:54
Russia’s cutting-edge multipurpose helicopters to be showcased at MAKS-2017 air showMilitary & Defense July 07, 17:51
Putin and Trump meet on sidelines of G20 summitWorld July 07, 17:22
Putin calls for pragmatism and caution in resolving North Korean nuclear issueRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 07, 17:11
One dead, seven wounded in Lugansk terror attacksWorld July 07, 17:05
This week in photos: Putin-Trump first handshake, Kim Jong Un's hug and Messi's weddingSociety & Culture July 07, 16:23
Protesters try to storm police barricades around G20 summit venue in HamburgWorld July 07, 15:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
HAMBURG, July 7. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she hails direct talks between Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit.
When asked by journalists what she thinks about the first personal meeting between the two leaders, she said, "I hail Trump and Putin meeting on the summit’s sidelines."
The G20 member-countries adhere to a common stance on countering terrorism, which includes the fight against extremist information online, she went on.
"Terrorism is a threat for all of us, terrorism knows no borders. We agreed that the G20 should tackle this issue jointly," she noted.
"We discussed the Internet and terrorism extensively. We emphasized that we expect providers to delete information related to terrorism as soon as possible. That’s the issue of paramount importance," Merkel said.
"As for correspondence in messengers, in case of suspicions [of extremism] we need to have an opportunity to begin checking this," the German chancellor said.