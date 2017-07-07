Putin and Trump meet on sidelines of G20 summit

HAMBURG, July 7. /TASS/. Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are having a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

The meeting is being held in Congress Center Hamburg. Taking part in it are Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

If Moscow and Washington want to iron out pressing issues together, phone talks are not enough, face-to-face meetings between leaders are essential, according to Putin.

"Dear Mr. President, we have spoken with you over the phone several times on very important matters of the bilateral and international agenda," Putin said. "Naturally, telephone conversations are never enough if we want to find solutions to pressing issues of the bilateral agenda and the most sensitive, acute issues of the international agenda," personal meetings are needed for that.

The Russian leader also noted that he is happy to get acquainted with Trump and hopes that their meeting will yield positive results. "I am happy to meet you and hope that, as you said, our meeting will bring positive results," he said.

Trump said "President Putin and I have been discussing various things and I think that it’s going very well. We look forward to a lot of very positive things happening for Russia, for the United States and for everybody concerned."

Global trade

Putin told Trump at the first working meeting of the G20 summit that no fairness in global trade can be talked about in conditions of existing restrictions, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin told reporters on Friday.

The US President paid much attention to the topic of global trade fairness in his statement, Oreshkin said. "When the President of the Russian Federation spoke, he said that President Trump is speaking about fairness in the international trade but what fairness can be talked about in a situation when financial and trade restrictions are in place," the minister said.